Wang Yu was detained outside the US embassy on Wednesday night after refusing to provide ID to police. Photo: Tom Wang
Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu freed after being detained outside US embassy
- High-profile lawyer had previously been held as part of the ‘709’ crackdown on human rights activists
- Husband says Wang was freed less than 24 hours after she was detained outside US embassy in Beijing
Topic | Human rights in China
