Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s list of candidates will be submitted to Pope Francis for vetting. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s deal with Vatican faces key test with appointment of first bishop under new arrangement

  • Process of selecting candidate to fill vacant see in Inner Mongolia should be agreement’s first test
  • Controversial deal signed in September was supposed to end rift between underground and state-sanctioned churches
Topic |   China-Vatican relations
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 6:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s list of candidates will be submitted to Pope Francis for vetting. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.