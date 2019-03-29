China’s list of candidates will be submitted to Pope Francis for vetting. Photo: AFP
China’s deal with Vatican faces key test with appointment of first bishop under new arrangement
- Process of selecting candidate to fill vacant see in Inner Mongolia should be agreement’s first test
- Controversial deal signed in September was supposed to end rift between underground and state-sanctioned churches
Topic | China-Vatican relations
China’s list of candidates will be submitted to Pope Francis for vetting. Photo: AFP