Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China has embarked on a nationwide drive to sinicise foreign religious traditions. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese city offers US$1,500 reward to help snare foreign religious leaders

  • Southern metropolis of Guangzhou introduces cash incentives as campaign to sinicise faith groups hots up
  • Biggest payouts reserved for information leading to arrest of clerics from outside mainland China
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 2:58pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:58pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has embarked on a nationwide drive to sinicise foreign religious traditions. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.