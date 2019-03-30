China announced plans to launch a nationwide emission trading scheme in 2017. Photo: Reuters
China aims to make first trade in nation’s emissions scheme in 2020
- Senior climate official says it will be among coal-fired power utilities, as part of Beijing’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Topic | Environment
