John Hou Saeter, who is known as Hou Yongyong in China, was the first foreign soccer player to get Chinese citizenship. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese Football Association wants naturalised players to have ‘patriotic feelings’ and learn about the party

  • Directive issued by national soccer body says footballers who become citizens must study Chinese, the country’s culture and history
  • Clubs are to assign staff to track players’ thoughts and performance and file a written report to the CFA every month
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 8:00pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 30 Mar, 2019

John Hou Saeter, who is known as Hou Yongyong in China, was the first foreign soccer player to get Chinese citizenship. Photo: Handout
Beijing Guoan’s Nico Yennaris is among the naturalised players who will have to wait to make their debut in the CSL. Photo: Twitter
Football

Chinese Super League: CFA rules naturalised players can’t represent new teams on the eve of new season start

  • Beijing Guoan have signed two naturalised players but they could be ineligible to play against Wuhan in their CSL opener
  • It is hoped naturalised players can strengthen China national team
Topic |   Chinese Super League
Chan Kin-wa

Chan Kin-wa  

Published: 12:54pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Beijing Guoan's Nico Yennaris is among the naturalised players who will have to wait to make their debut in the CSL. Photo: Twitter
