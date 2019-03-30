John Hou Saeter, who is known as Hou Yongyong in China, was the first foreign soccer player to get Chinese citizenship. Photo: Handout
Chinese Football Association wants naturalised players to have ‘patriotic feelings’ and learn about the party
- Directive issued by national soccer body says footballers who become citizens must study Chinese, the country’s culture and history
- Clubs are to assign staff to track players’ thoughts and performance and file a written report to the CFA every month
Topic | Xi Jinping
John Hou Saeter, who is known as Hou Yongyong in China, was the first foreign soccer player to get Chinese citizenship. Photo: Handout
Beijing Guoan’s Nico Yennaris is among the naturalised players who will have to wait to make their debut in the CSL. Photo: Twitter
Chinese Super League: CFA rules naturalised players can’t represent new teams on the eve of new season start
- Beijing Guoan have signed two naturalised players but they could be ineligible to play against Wuhan in their CSL opener
- It is hoped naturalised players can strengthen China national team
Topic | Chinese Super League
Beijing Guoan’s Nico Yennaris is among the naturalised players who will have to wait to make their debut in the CSL. Photo: Twitter