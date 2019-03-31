The app acts as a news aggregation platform for articles, video clips and documentaries about the president’s political philosophy. Photo: Reuters
Mao Zedong’s ‘little red book’ gets modern twist with mobile app for studying ‘Xi Jinping Thought’
- Launched in January, Xuexi Qiangguo tests Communist Party cadres on their knowledge of their leader, country and history
- But many have already found ways to cheat the system and bag the bonuses
Topic | Xi Jinping
