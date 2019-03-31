Channels

China plans billions of dollars in tax cuts and infrastructure spending to shore up economic growth. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China starts investigation into abuses of new tax rules

  • Inspections of tax-related service companies and agencies will be carried out across the country for the next two months
  • It will focus on those who may have sold companies unnecessary services or products or unfairly raised charges as firms adjust to new rules
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:45pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:45pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang appears on a screen as he speaks during the opening of the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China raises 2019 budget deficit target on promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending to stem slowdown

  • Deficit target raised to 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product from 2.6 per cent in 2018, providing more fiscal leeway for government spending
  • Business and personal taxes to be cut by 1.3 trillion yuan (US$194 billion), more than the 1.1 trillion yuan in cuts last year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:34am, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 5 Mar, 2019

