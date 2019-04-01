A customer steps out of a Ford Motor Co. vehicle on display at a Ford showroom in Shanghai, China, last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China will continue to suspend extra tariffs on US vehicles, auto parts
- The goodwill gesture comes after US decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Wednesday outside the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump says tariffs on Chinese imports may remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’
- As the trade war between the US and China continues, Trump says tariffs will be kept in place to ensure China ‘lives by the deal’
- Trade war is now in its ninth month, with US$250 billion of Chinese goods entering the US and US$110 billion of imports from the US hit by punitive duties
Topic | Donald Trump
