A customer steps out of a Ford Motor Co. vehicle on display at a Ford showroom in Shanghai, China, last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

China will continue to suspend extra tariffs on US vehicles, auto parts

  • The goodwill gesture comes after US decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:05am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:05am, 1 Apr, 2019

A customer steps out of a Ford Motor Co. vehicle on display at a Ford showroom in Shanghai, China, last year. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Wednesday outside the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump says tariffs on Chinese imports may remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’

  • As the trade war between the US and China continues, Trump says tariffs will be kept in place to ensure China ‘lives by the deal’
  • Trade war is now in its ninth month, with US$250 billion of Chinese goods entering the US and US$110 billion of imports from the US hit by punitive duties
Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 1:48am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:58am, 21 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Wednesday outside the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
