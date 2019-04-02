Xi Jinping said people would “compare the merits of Western developed countries to the shortcomings of China’s socialist development and blame us”. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Xi Jinping speech from six years ago resurfaces to ‘send message on trade war, leadership’
- Communist Party journal publishes address from 2013 – a decision ‘that’s come directly from Xi or his office’
- Its focus is how China needs to ‘cooperate and compete with the more advanced capitalist’ countries
Xi Jinping
