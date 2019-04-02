Channels

Construction at the No 5 unit of Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in Fuqing, Fujian Province, where the domestically developed Hualong One third-generation reactor is being installed. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China-built nuclear reactors may enjoy home advantage as delays and costs stymie foreign competitors

  • Stalled by the Fukushima effect and a three-year moratorium, China now favours development of the home-grown Hualong One for the domestic market
Topic |   Energy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:49pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:02pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

Nuclear shares soar after China plans to invest US$12 billion in new reactors for first time since 2016

  • The plan will end a three-year hiatus in China’s nuclear reactor construction and boost the country’s nuclear export ambitions
  • China did not approve any new reactor from 2016 to 2018, partly due to the slow progress in the use of advanced and safer third-generation reactors
Topic |   China technology
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 7:36pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 19 Mar, 2019

