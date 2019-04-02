Construction at the No 5 unit of Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in Fuqing, Fujian Province, where the domestically developed Hualong One third-generation reactor is being installed. Photo: Xinhua
China-built nuclear reactors may enjoy home advantage as delays and costs stymie foreign competitors
- Stalled by the Fukushima effect and a three-year moratorium, China now favours development of the home-grown Hualong One for the domestic market
Topic | Energy
Construction at the No 5 unit of Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in Fuqing, Fujian Province, where the domestically developed Hualong One third-generation reactor is being installed. Photo: Xinhua
Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear shares soar after China plans to invest US$12 billion in new reactors for first time since 2016
- The plan will end a three-year hiatus in China’s nuclear reactor construction and boost the country’s nuclear export ambitions
- China did not approve any new reactor from 2016 to 2018, partly due to the slow progress in the use of advanced and safer third-generation reactors
Topic | China technology
Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua