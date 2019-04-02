Channels

China is the world’s third-biggest nuclear power producer by capacity. Photo: Handout
China expected to miss target for 2020 nuclear capacity

  • It is forecast to reach 53 gigawatts next year – below targeted 58GW
  • No new approvals for reactors have been granted in past three years amid spiralling costs, project delays and safety concerns
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:59pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear shares soar after China plans to invest US$12 billion in new reactors for first time since 2016

  • The plan will end a three-year hiatus in China’s nuclear reactor construction and boost the country’s nuclear export ambitions
  • China did not approve any new reactor from 2016 to 2018, partly due to the slow progress in the use of advanced and safer third-generation reactors
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 7:36pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 19 Mar, 2019

