China is the world’s third-biggest nuclear power producer by capacity. Photo: Handout
China expected to miss target for 2020 nuclear capacity
- It is forecast to reach 53 gigawatts next year – below targeted 58GW
- No new approvals for reactors have been granted in past three years amid spiralling costs, project delays and safety concerns
Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear shares soar after China plans to invest US$12 billion in new reactors for first time since 2016
- The plan will end a three-year hiatus in China’s nuclear reactor construction and boost the country’s nuclear export ambitions
- China did not approve any new reactor from 2016 to 2018, partly due to the slow progress in the use of advanced and safer third-generation reactors
