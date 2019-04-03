Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fu Hailu was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: Handout
Politics

Tiananmen spirit label protesters given suspended jail terms by Chinese court after three years in detention

  • Two activists who were arrested in 2016 were found guilty over baijiu labels urging people to remember deadly 1989 crackdown, while two others face trial this week
  • Former soldier Fu Hailu was found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ in tightly guarded hearing, according to his wife
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 7:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fu Hailu was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.