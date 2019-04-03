Fu Hailu was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: Handout
Tiananmen spirit label protesters given suspended jail terms by Chinese court after three years in detention
- Two activists who were arrested in 2016 were found guilty over baijiu labels urging people to remember deadly 1989 crackdown, while two others face trial this week
- Former soldier Fu Hailu was found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ in tightly guarded hearing, according to his wife
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Fu Hailu was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: Handout