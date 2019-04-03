Members are being sent a political happy political birthday card. Photo: Handout.
Ain’t no party like a Communist Party: Chinese cadres told how to celebrate political ‘birthdays’
- Disciplinary watchdog urges members to ‘celebrate’ by retaking party oath, attending study sessions and meeting superiors to discuss their shortcomings
- Move to tighten control follows practice of sending ‘birthday card’ to members on anniversary of ‘handing over everything to the party’
