Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese human rights lawyer banned from leaving country to study in US ‘because of national security risk’

  • Chen Jiangang was stopped at Beijing Airport on Monday en route to take up fellowship funded by the US state department
Topic |   Human rights in China
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 10:45pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Yu was detained outside the US embassy in Beijing on Wednesday night after refusing to provide police with identification and released several hours later. Photo: Tom Wang
Politics

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu released after being detained outside US embassy

  • Advocate was first held as part of ‘709’ crackdown on human rights activists in 2015
  • Husband says Wang was freed less than 24 hours after she was detained in Beijing
Topic |   Human rights in China
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Mimi Lau  

Published: 3:26pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Yu was detained outside the US embassy in Beijing on Wednesday night after refusing to provide police with identification and released several hours later. Photo: Tom Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.