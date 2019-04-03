Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
Chinese human rights lawyer banned from leaving country to study in US ‘because of national security risk’
- Chen Jiangang was stopped at Beijing Airport on Monday en route to take up fellowship funded by the US state department
Topic | Human rights in China
Chen Jiangang said he had been stopped at customs in Beijing airport on April 1. Photo: Handout
Wang Yu was detained outside the US embassy in Beijing on Wednesday night after refusing to provide police with identification and released several hours later. Photo: Tom Wang
Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu released after being detained outside US embassy
- Advocate was first held as part of ‘709’ crackdown on human rights activists in 2015
- Husband says Wang was freed less than 24 hours after she was detained in Beijing
Topic | Human rights in China
Wang Yu was detained outside the US embassy in Beijing on Wednesday night after refusing to provide police with identification and released several hours later. Photo: Tom Wang