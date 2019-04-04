Channels

Craig Allen. Photo: US-China Business Council
Break up ‘unnatural and abnormal’ monopolies to sustain high growth, US-China business group head urges Beijing

  • Monopoly model no longer works for a nation that needs to focus on ‘globalisation on equal terms’, US-China Business Council president Craig Allen says
  • Aim should be to create a level playing field for both foreign firms and private Chinese companies, he says
Topic |   China economy
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 4:05am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:21am, 4 Apr, 2019

A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Anthony Rowley
China’s Belt and Road may be the closest the world has to a stimulus plan that can kick some vigour back into the global economy

  • There is nothing for global stock markets to be bullish now, from corporate earnings to the US-China trade war, to Brexit and the next US trade war on Japan
  • China’s Belt and Road Initiative may be the only hope for a global economic stimulus
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 9:30am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:40am, 31 Mar, 2019

