The four activists were arrested in 2016 after putting labels on bottles of baijiu that paid tribute to the Tiananmen Square protest. Photo: Handout
Politics

Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man liquor label’ protester sentenced to 3½ years in prison

  • Chen Bing, last of four defendants to face trial, found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
  • Supporters say he pleaded not guilty in court and judge rejected lawyers’ efforts to use accounts from parents of victims of 1989 crackdown in his defence
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 10:12pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:33pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Fu Hailu was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: Handout
Politics

Tiananmen spirit label protesters given suspended jail terms by Chinese court after three years in detention

  • Two activists who were arrested in 2016 were found guilty over baijiu labels urging people to remember deadly 1989 crackdown, while two others face trial this week
  • Former soldier Fu Hailu was found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ in tightly guarded hearing, according to his wife
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 7:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

