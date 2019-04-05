Channels

Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
Politics

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was under secret US surveillance, US fraud hearing told

  • US authorities plan to use covertly gathered information in case charging the company with violating Iran sanctions
  • The US government obtained the information via ‘electronic surveillance and physical search’, but gave no details
Topic |   Huawei
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 4:14am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:57am, 5 Apr, 2019

Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
The US Telecommunications Act of 1996 dismantled the monopoly that AT&T had on phone services. Photo: AFP
Enterprises

How US went from telecoms leader to 5G also-ran without challenger to China’s Huawei

  • Verizon and Sprint chose the CDMA mobile standard, developed by US firm Qualcomm, which operated on different frequencies than GSM, adopted by Europe
  • After the initial boom in the mobile industry following deregulation, the US telecommunications industry began to decline from 2001
Topic |   Huawei
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:37pm, 3 Apr, 2019

The US Telecommunications Act of 1996 dismantled the monopoly that AT&T had on phone services. Photo: AFP
