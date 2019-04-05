Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was under secret US surveillance, US fraud hearing told
- US authorities plan to use covertly gathered information in case charging the company with violating Iran sanctions
- The US government obtained the information via ‘electronic surveillance and physical search’, but gave no details
The US Telecommunications Act of 1996 dismantled the monopoly that AT&T had on phone services. Photo: AFP
How US went from telecoms leader to 5G also-ran without challenger to China’s Huawei
- Verizon and Sprint chose the CDMA mobile standard, developed by US firm Qualcomm, which operated on different frequencies than GSM, adopted by Europe
- After the initial boom in the mobile industry following deregulation, the US telecommunications industry began to decline from 2001
