Purged Chinese Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, centre, addressing students in May 1989 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Tiananmen anniversary prompts raised security at Zhao Ziyang’s family home
- Late Communist Party leader’s friends and relatives face heightened police checks before paying their respects as part of traditional festival
- Security tighter than previous years
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Purged Chinese Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, centre, addressing students in May 1989 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: AFP
The four activists were arrested in 2016 after putting labels on bottles of baijiu that paid tribute to the Tiananmen Square protest. Photo: Handout
Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man liquor label’ protester sentenced to 3½ years in prison
- Chen Bing, last of four defendants to face trial, found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
- Supporters say he pleaded not guilty in court and judge rejected lawyers’ efforts to use accounts from parents of victims of 1989 crackdown in his defence
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
The four activists were arrested in 2016 after putting labels on bottles of baijiu that paid tribute to the Tiananmen Square protest. Photo: Handout