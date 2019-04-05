Channels

Purged Chinese Communist Party leader Zhao Ziyang, centre, addressing students in May 1989 at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Politics

Tiananmen anniversary prompts raised security at Zhao Ziyang’s family home

  • Late Communist Party leader’s friends and relatives face heightened police checks before paying their respects as part of traditional festival
  • Security tighter than previous years
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 8:22pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:33pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man liquor label’ protester sentenced to 3½ years in prison

  • Chen Bing, last of four defendants to face trial, found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
  • Supporters say he pleaded not guilty in court and judge rejected lawyers’ efforts to use accounts from parents of victims of 1989 crackdown in his defence
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 10:12pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:45am, 5 Apr, 2019

