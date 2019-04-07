Dominated by heavy industry, Hebei province surrounds Beijing and has been blamed for the serious smog problems in the capital. Photo: Simon Song
Small factories in northern China count the cost of Beijing’s war on pollution
- Workshops in Shijiazhuang, Hebei were told to halt production in November to help curb smog over winter – but machinery still lies idle at some
- One factory manager puts losses at US$298,000 and says he’s had to lay off dozens of workers at his foundry
Topic | China pollution
Dominated by heavy industry, Hebei province surrounds Beijing and has been blamed for the serious smog problems in the capital. Photo: Simon Song
Indian commuters in heavy smog. Photo: AFP
Asia’s smog exodus: companies forced to offer ‘pollution premiums’ to recruit top talent
- Executives with families are often unwilling to put their children’s health at risk however attractive the job offer
Topic | Environment
Indian commuters in heavy smog. Photo: AFP