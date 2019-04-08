Channels

An employee works on an LNG tank at an energy equipment firm in Jiangsu province. China’s gas demand is expected to rise by 30 billion to 40 billion cubic metres this year. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China needs to ‘ensure a smooth switch’ amid rising demand for natural gas

  • Boss of main supplier in Beijing expects 14 per cent more of the clean-burning fuel to be consumed this year than in 2018
  • Li Yalan says efforts to better connect end users with suppliers are needed
Topic |   Energy
Reuters

Published: 6:15pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:14pm, 8 Apr, 2019

A labourer shovels coal at a storage site in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province, in 2011. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

War on climate change is doomed if China turns back towards the coalface

  • While last year’s summit in Poland signalled renewed commitment to the fight to curb carbon emissions, recent studies point to China quietly moving back towards coal-fired power and Chinese institutions financing coal plants in other countries
David Dodwell

Published: 1:00am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:36am, 6 Apr, 2019

