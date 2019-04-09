The Chinese government has been pushing social media companies to be more proactive in censoring content. Photo: Reuters
Latest crackdown on Chinese social media sees dozens of high-profile Weibo accounts silenced
- Microblogging platform says accounts have been suspended or closed for publishing ‘politically harmful’ material
- Victims of purge include outspoken liberal intellectual Yu Jianrong even though he says he stopped discussing politics two years ago
Topic | Censorship in China
The four activists were arrested in 2016 after putting labels on bottles of baijiu that paid tribute to the Tiananmen Square protest. Photo: Handout
Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man liquor label’ protester sentenced to 3½ years in prison
- Chen Bing, last of four defendants to face trial, found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
- Supporters say he pleaded not guilty in court and judge rejected lawyers’ efforts to use accounts from parents of victims of 1989 crackdown in his defence
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
