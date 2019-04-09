Channels

China is reducing its reliance on overseas coal, an industry conference in Shanghai was told. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s thermal coal imports ‘will fall 10-12 million tonnes in 2019’

  • Rising domestic output behind the fall, predicted by a leading industry analyst
  • Country set to produce extra 100 million tonnes of coal this year
Topic |   Energy
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:53pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:53pm, 9 Apr, 2019

China had waged an intelligence operation to gain details of the probe ordered in 2016 by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

China pressured authors to uncover Australian government secrets and conducted ‘foreign interference’, local media report

  • Relations between the two nations have been fraught in recent times over fears of Chinese interference
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:02pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 8 Apr, 2019

