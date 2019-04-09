China is reducing its reliance on overseas coal, an industry conference in Shanghai was told. Photo: Reuters
China’s thermal coal imports ‘will fall 10-12 million tonnes in 2019’
- Rising domestic output behind the fall, predicted by a leading industry analyst
- Country set to produce extra 100 million tonnes of coal this year
China had waged an intelligence operation to gain details of the probe ordered in 2016 by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Reuters
China pressured authors to uncover Australian government secrets and conducted ‘foreign interference’, local media report
- Relations between the two nations have been fraught in recent times over fears of Chinese interference
