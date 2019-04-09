Channels

Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, faces an unprecedented primary challenge from former Tainan city mayor William Lai. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Taiwan’s former premier William Lai refuses to abandon challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen

  • Independence supporter insists the Democratic Progressive Party must be allowed to chose its nominee
  • Challenger promises Tsai ‘full support’ if she wins nomination for the 2020 presidential contest
Topic |   Tsai Ing-wen
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 7:54pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Taiwan is no match for mainland China militarily, but if it’s invaded the public and military won’t be waving white flags to the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

China wants unification. What will Taiwan have to give up to keep its freedoms?

  • Unification by force would be devastating for the region, including Hong Kong, and must be avoided
  • Meanwhile the option of a Hong Kong-style ‘one country, two systems’ is dead on arrival. Perhaps there is a third way
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Published: 9:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 5 Apr, 2019

