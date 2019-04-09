Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, faces an unprecedented primary challenge from former Tainan city mayor William Lai. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s former premier William Lai refuses to abandon challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen
- Independence supporter insists the Democratic Progressive Party must be allowed to chose its nominee
- Challenger promises Tsai ‘full support’ if she wins nomination for the 2020 presidential contest
Topic | Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, faces an unprecedented primary challenge from former Tainan city mayor William Lai. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan is no match for mainland China militarily, but if it’s invaded the public and military won’t be waving white flags to the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan is no match for mainland China militarily, but if it’s invaded the public and military won’t be waving white flags to the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE