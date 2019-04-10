Advertisement
Yang Guowen has been jailed for 18 years. Photo: Tongliao Intermediate People's Court
Corrupt Chinese official who used spy movie tricks to hide bribes jailed for 18 years
- Inner Mongolian cadre accepted more than US$22 million from officials and businessmen and hid the proceeds in chicken coops and disused water tanks
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Yang Guowen has been jailed for 18 years. Photo: Tongliao Intermediate People's Court
A corrupt Chinese official who used tricks he learned from spy movies to hide his ill-gotten wealth has been jailed for 18 years for accepting more than 150 million yuan (US$22 million) in bribes.
Yang Guowen, formerly party secretary of the Jining district of Ulanchabu city in Inner Mongolia was recently found guilty by Tongliao Intermediate People’s Court of accepting bribes and failing to explain his wealth, Proc uratorial Daily reported.
The report said Yang had taken so much in bribes that he needed to find places to hide the proceeds, and was inspired by the movies to stash them in places such as chicken coops, coal sheds and disused water tanks.
Investigators later estimated that these items – which included cash, gold and expensive watches – were worth over 20 million yuan.
Yang, a member of Ulanchabu’s party standing committee, was also found to be the owner of eight properties he had not disclosed to the authorities.
The Shanghai-based news portal, Thepaper.cn said Yang, 58, had also solicited help from his relatives to hide over 80 million yuan in their bank accounts.
Yang was found to have accepted bribes from more than 110 businessmen and officials over the course of 14 years in return for approving promotions and granting government contracts.
But he had once been seen an “upright” cadre and was commended for turning down over 1 million yuan in bribes when he worked at the grass-roots level.
The report said that Yang was brought down by a whistle-blower who told investigators that the official had bought a house for his daughter in Beijing.
Yang started as a low-level cadre at the finance bureau of Liangcheng county of Inner Mongolia in 1981. He spent about 20 years working at the bureau and was later to promoted party secretary. In 1998, he became deputy mayor of Fengzhen city.
After his downfall, Yang’s wife told Proc uratorial Daily: “What’s the use of taking so many bribes? We couldn’t spend the money because we were afraid of being caught. In the end, we were just temporary keepers of the money.”
Corruption has been a common problem in resource-rich Inner Mongolia.
In past two years, a number of senior officials in the region have been investigated for corruption and discipline violations including Meng Fanyou, former secretary of the political and legal commission in Chifeng city; Hou Fengqi, former party secretary of Wuhai city, and He Yonglin, former party secretary of Bayannur city.
A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong
‘Himalayan Viagra’ the focus of China’s latest anti-corruption campaign
- Fungus that grows on caterpillars and sells for more than gold has become a popular currency among crooked officials
- Authorities in Qinghai province announce three-month campaign to combat use of ‘local specialities’ to finance crime
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong
Anti-corruption authorities in northwest China have launched a campaign to crack down on the use of a valuable fungus, sometimes known as “Himalayan Viagra”, to bribe officials.
Cordyceps is a fungus that lives on certain caterpillars found in mountainous regions of China. Highly prized by practitioners and devotees of traditional Chinese medicine, it is mostly used to treat kidney disorders and male sexual problems, and to improve athletic performance.
While there is little scientific evidence to support any of those claims, the fungus is more valuable than gold. Kam Yong Lee, who has been selling cordyceps in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong for the past 20 years, said the current price of the fungus was HK$370 (US$47) per gram, or about HK$40 a gram more expensive than the precious metal.
“In the good old days, the price of top grade cordyceps was over HK$40,000 a tael, or more than HK$1,000 per gram,” he said.
The fungus’ high price and ease of portability has made it a popular currency among corrupt officials over the years, but that could be about to change.
On March 18, China’s disciplinary watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said in an online statement that its branch in Qinghai province had begun a three-month crackdown on corruption cases involving cordyceps.
In the good old days, the price of top grade cordyceps was over HK$40,000 a tael, or more than HK$1,000 per gram.
The most well-known species of the fungus is found in the Chinese provinces of Qinghai, Sichuan, Yunnan and Gansu, and in the Tibet autonomous region. The government of Qinghai regards it as something of a local speciality.
According to the statement, anti-corruption teams have begun targeting officials who use public funds to buy cordyceps and those who give or receive it as a bribe to further their personal or business interests.
The crackdown in Qinghai is not the first to target cordyceps. A documentary broadcast by CCTV in 2017 highlighted the case of Zhong Shijian, a former deputy secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission, who in 2015 was found with more than 200kg (440lbs) of the fungus in his home. At today’s prices, the haul would have been worth about US$9.4 million.
In court, Zhong was found guilty of giving and accepting bribes and sentenced to 15½ years in prison.
Also in 2017, Liang Jianxin, a former party chief of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration in Dongguan, Guangdong province, was sentenced to five years in prison for accepting bribes totalling 3.5 million yuan (US$520,000).
According to his testimony, Liang said he spent much of the money on cordyceps, which he used to treat his high blood pressure and diabetes caused by excessive drinking.
In May 2017, Tong Min, a former director of the China Food and Drug Administration was sentenced to 10 years in prison for accepting bribes for helping dealers secure licences to sell cordyceps.
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Anti-graft campaign takes aim at fungus