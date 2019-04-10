Channels

Investigators said Li Huanan, 59, “paid no attention to party orders by patronising private members’ clubs and golf resorts and accepting gifts and cash”. Photo: Baidu
Politics

Shenzhen official kicked out of party for ‘trading power for personal gain and sex’

  • Former law and order chief Li Huanan expelled for serious violation of party discipline and is accused of accepting bribes, according to mainland media
  • The 59-year-old’s case has been handed over to prosecutors and he is expected to face trial soon
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 10:00pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Yang Guowen has been jailed for 18 years. Photo: Tongliao Intermediate People's Court
Politics

Corrupt Chinese official who used spy movie tricks to hide bribes jailed for 18 years

  • Inner Mongolian cadre accepted more than US$22 million from officials and businessmen and hid the proceeds in chicken coops and disused water tanks
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 7:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:07am, 10 Apr, 2019

