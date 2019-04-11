An aide says the Dalai Lama is close to recovery and may be ready to leave hospital in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Dalai Lama ‘feeling much better’ and close to complete recovery from chest infection, says aide
- Tibetan spiritual leader was admitted to New Delhi hospital on Tuesday
- Chinese Foreign Ministry says it was not aware of the Dalai Lama’s condition
Topic | 14th Dalai Lama
