Renmin University researcher Li Yi was expelled from Taiwan on Friday morning. Photo: CNA
Taiwan deports mainland Chinese scholar Li Yi over planned pro-unification speech
- Academic was due to speak at a forum organised by the Chinese Unity Promotion Party, which officials say would have violated his tourist permit
- He has been banned from visiting the island in the future
Former House speaker Paul Ryan will lead a 26-member delegation to Taiwan in a show of support for the self-ruled island on the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. Photo: AP
Paul Ryan heads for Taipei to mark 40 years of informal US-Taiwan relations
- Former US House speaker will lead large delegation in show of support for self-ruled island on key anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act
- Relations between Washington and Taipei have grown closer since US President Donald Trump took office in 2016
