Corrupt provincial party boss Wang Sanyun, once dubbed as the ‘King of Gansu’, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting US$10 million in bribes. Photo: Weibo
Corrupt Chinese ‘king’ who took US$10 million in bribes jailed for 12 years
- Party boss of Gansu province Wang Sanyun was known by many nicknames
- Internet users dubbed him ‘Gold Watch Man’ after noticing his many luxury timepieces
Patrick Ho could be released as early as June 2020, with good behaviour, having been held in a New York jail for 16 months. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Former Hong Kong minister Patrick Ho appeals against US conviction in multimillion-dollar bribery case
- Ex-home affairs chief wants to serve another six months at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre to prepare for appeal, before moving to another prison
