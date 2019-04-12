Channels

Corrupt provincial party boss Wang Sanyun, once dubbed as the ‘King of Gansu’, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting US$10 million in bribes. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Corrupt Chinese ‘king’ who took US$10 million in bribes jailed for 12 years

  • Party boss of Gansu province Wang Sanyun was known by many nicknames
  • Internet users dubbed him ‘Gold Watch Man’ after noticing his many luxury timepieces
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 8:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Patrick Ho could be released as early as June 2020, with good behaviour, having been held in a New York jail for 16 months. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong minister Patrick Ho appeals against US conviction in multimillion-dollar bribery case

  • Ex-home affairs chief wants to serve another six months at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre to prepare for appeal, before moving to another prison
Topic |   Patrick Ho
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 9:52pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:09am, 29 Mar, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
