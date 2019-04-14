Channels

When gang leader Chen Xinfu was apprehended he asked his arresting officers to “take good care of me, for old times’ sake”. Photo: Miaopai.com
Politics

China’s war on organised crime, corrupt officials sees 79,000 people detained

  • Nationwide effort seeks to round up gang bosses and the ‘protective umbrellas’ who allow them to act with impunity
  • Leaders see campaign’s success as evidence of Communist Party’s legitimacy to govern, expert says
Topic |   China Society
Guo Rui

Guo Rui  

Published: 7:02pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:02pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Once dubbed the “King of Gansu”, former provincial party boss Wang Sanyun has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting US$10 million in bribes. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Corrupt Chinese ‘king’ who took US$10 million in bribes jailed for 12 years

  • Former party boss of Gansu province Wang Sanyun was known by many nicknames
  • Internet users dubbed him ‘Gold Watch Man’ after noticing his luxury timepieces
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 8:00pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:33pm, 12 Apr, 2019

