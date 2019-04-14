When gang leader Chen Xinfu was apprehended he asked his arresting officers to “take good care of me, for old times’ sake”. Photo: Miaopai.com
China’s war on organised crime, corrupt officials sees 79,000 people detained
- Nationwide effort seeks to round up gang bosses and the ‘protective umbrellas’ who allow them to act with impunity
- Leaders see campaign’s success as evidence of Communist Party’s legitimacy to govern, expert says
Topic | China Society
Once dubbed the “King of Gansu”, former provincial party boss Wang Sanyun has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting US$10 million in bribes. Photo: Weibo
Corrupt Chinese ‘king’ who took US$10 million in bribes jailed for 12 years
- Former party boss of Gansu province Wang Sanyun was known by many nicknames
- Internet users dubbed him ‘Gold Watch Man’ after noticing his luxury timepieces
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
