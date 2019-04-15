Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police in China are about to embark on a 100-day campaign to round up illegal firearms. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China set to launch 100-day crackdown on illegal firearms, deadly or otherwise

  • E-commerce platforms, courier companies in the cross hairs as public security ministry announces latest campaign to close distribution channels
  • But lawyer says legal definitions must be reviewed to prevent owners of toy and replica weapons ending up behind bars
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 8:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police in China are about to embark on a 100-day campaign to round up illegal firearms. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Prosecutors said Jiang designed the flush handles to mimic air gun grips. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese man jailed for making ‘gun’ toilet handles will face retrial

  • Facts were unclear and evidence insufficient in the original judgment last September, court rules
  • Defence challenges method used by police to identify the handles as guns
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 5:40pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prosecutors said Jiang designed the flush handles to mimic air gun grips. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.