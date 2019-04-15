Police in China are about to embark on a 100-day campaign to round up illegal firearms. Photo: Xinhua
China set to launch 100-day crackdown on illegal firearms, deadly or otherwise
- E-commerce platforms, courier companies in the cross hairs as public security ministry announces latest campaign to close distribution channels
- But lawyer says legal definitions must be reviewed to prevent owners of toy and replica weapons ending up behind bars
Topic | China Society
Prosecutors said Jiang designed the flush handles to mimic air gun grips. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese man jailed for making ‘gun’ toilet handles will face retrial
- Facts were unclear and evidence insufficient in the original judgment last September, court rules
- Defence challenges method used by police to identify the handles as guns
