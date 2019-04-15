Channels

A decline or slower growth in Chinese soy imports has been forecast for the next couple of years. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

How China’s swine fever outbreak is upending global soybean markets

  • Getting rid of the disease in a nation that consumes half the world’s pork could take three to five years
  • Demand for soybeans used in feed is expected to be curbed
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:48pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 15 Apr, 2019

A decline or slower growth in Chinese soy imports has been forecast for the next couple of years. Photo: Reuters
Pork companies have seen their share prices plummet, with WH Group – the world’s largest pork producer, seeing its net profit for 2018 fall by 4 per cent. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

China’s African swine fever epidemic drives up inflation in March

  • Consumer price inflation rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year, a large increase on February’s figure, when consumer prices rose by 1.5 per cent
  • Producer price inflation rose 0.4 per cent, an increase on February’s figures, which had skirted dangerously close to deflationary territory, coming in at 0.1 per cent
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 9:48am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Pork companies have seen their share prices plummet, with WH Group – the world's largest pork producer, seeing its net profit for 2018 fall by 4 per cent. Photo: Felix Wong
