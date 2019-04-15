A decline or slower growth in Chinese soy imports has been forecast for the next couple of years. Photo: Reuters
How China’s swine fever outbreak is upending global soybean markets
- Getting rid of the disease in a nation that consumes half the world’s pork could take three to five years
- Demand for soybeans used in feed is expected to be curbed
Topic | Food and agriculture
Pork companies have seen their share prices plummet, with WH Group – the world’s largest pork producer, seeing its net profit for 2018 fall by 4 per cent. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s African swine fever epidemic drives up inflation in March
- Consumer price inflation rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year, a large increase on February’s figure, when consumer prices rose by 1.5 per cent
- Producer price inflation rose 0.4 per cent, an increase on February’s figures, which had skirted dangerously close to deflationary territory, coming in at 0.1 per cent
Topic | China economy
