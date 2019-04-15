A low-key memorial for Hu Yaobang was held in Gongqingcheng, Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Communist Party reformer Hu Yaobang remembered in low-key ceremony
- No official events held to mark 30th anniversary of his death, which sparked the 1989 pro-democracy movement and subsequent military crackdown
- More than 300 people paid their respects at a memorial in Jiangxi province
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
