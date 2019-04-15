Channels

A low-key memorial for Hu Yaobang was held in Gongqingcheng, Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Communist Party reformer Hu Yaobang remembered in low-key ceremony

  • No official events held to mark 30th anniversary of his death, which sparked the 1989 pro-democracy movement and subsequent military crackdown
  • More than 300 people paid their respects at a memorial in Jiangxi province
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Guo Rui

Guo Rui  

Published: 11:45pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 15 Apr, 2019

From Mao to Tiananmen, Hu Yaobang is an icon of China’s reform – and a reminder of how little has changed

  • A passionate liberaliser in the 1980s, Hu relentlessly sought to overturn the remnants of the Maoist era.
  • His death in 1989 triggered widespread public mourning, which snowballed into weeks of student-led pro-democracy protests
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

