Swine fever has reached almost every province of mainland China. Photo: AFP
Politics

China urges large pig farms to carry out own tests for African swine fever

  • Agriculture ministry overturns earlier ban and seeks to persuade large scale operations to test for deadly virus that has swept country
  • Disease threatens to cause major shortages of pork in world’s biggest producer
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:06pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:06pm, 16 Apr, 2019

According to the government, the virus has spread to all provinces apart from Tibet, Xinjiang and Hainan, just seven months after the first case was confirmed last August. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China declares victory over African swine fever but cover-up claims call success into question

  • Vice agriculture minister Yu Kangzhen said number of cases is falling but industry insiders fear outbreaks are going unreported
  • Fears remain that local authorities are covering up the spread and journalists said they have been ordered not to cover the story due to fear of spreading panic
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Keegan Elmer  

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:00am, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:41pm, 28 Mar, 2019

According to the government, the virus has spread to all provinces apart from Tibet, Xinjiang and Hainan, just seven months after the first case was confirmed last August. Photo: Reuters
