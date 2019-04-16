Swine fever has reached almost every province of mainland China. Photo: AFP
China urges large pig farms to carry out own tests for African swine fever
- Agriculture ministry overturns earlier ban and seeks to persuade large scale operations to test for deadly virus that has swept country
- Disease threatens to cause major shortages of pork in world’s biggest producer
According to the government, the virus has spread to all provinces apart from Tibet, Xinjiang and Hainan, just seven months after the first case was confirmed last August. Photo: Reuters
China declares victory over African swine fever but cover-up claims call success into question
- Vice agriculture minister Yu Kangzhen said number of cases is falling but industry insiders fear outbreaks are going unreported
- Fears remain that local authorities are covering up the spread and journalists said they have been ordered not to cover the story due to fear of spreading panic
