Taiwanese Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou is thinking of running for president in next year’s elections. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s presidential race tempts Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou
- One of Taiwan’s richest men confirms he is considering a run for president
- If he goes ahead, he will seek to stand for Beijing-friendly KMT
Topic | Taiwan
The former speaker of the US House of Representatives, Paul Ryan attended a ceremony at the American Institute in Taiwan to mark the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s democracy shows better path for Chinese people, says former House speaker Paul Ryan
- Republican politician reaffirms US support for island at event to mark 40th anniversary of Taiwan Relations Act
Topic | US-China relations
