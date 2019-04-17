Channels

Steel factories and chemical plants are among the top soil polluters identified in the study. This site, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, shows the aftermath of a chemical plant explosion which last month killed dozens of people and left hundreds of others injured. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Chinese cities reliant on land sales rushing through clean-ups at polluted sites, study finds

  • Researchers from Greenpeace and Nanjing University find ‘strong motive to sell land and do remediation as quickly as possible’ in some big cities
  • Study highlights how rapid redevelopments could mean a higher risk of secondary soil pollution for new occupants
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 9:51am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:04am, 17 Apr, 2019

Levels of PM2.5 in 28 cities in the north China region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei rose 24 per cent in the first two months of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s air quality worsens as national PM2.5 level rises 5.2 per cent in January and February

  • Just 83 of 337 cities monitored meet national standard in first two months of 2019, according to environment ministry survey
  • Average PM2.5 reading in 28 cities in pollution control region of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei more than 10 times WHO’s safe level
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:01pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

