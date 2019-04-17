Channels

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Taiwanese tycoon Gou thanks Chinese sea goddess for inspiration as he ponders 2020 presidential run

  • Foxconn founder counts down to decision day and possible bid for the island’s top job
  • Urged on by Goddess Matsu, Gou plans to ‘do more things for the people’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 2:01pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou is thinking of running for president in next year’s elections. Photo: CNA
Politics

Taiwan’s presidential race tempts Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou

  • One of Taiwan’s richest men confirms he is considering a run for president
  • If he goes ahead, he will seek to stand for the Beijing-friendly KMT
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 5:08pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Taiwanese Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou is thinking of running for president in next year's elections. Photo: CNA
