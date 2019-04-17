Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese tycoon Gou thanks Chinese sea goddess for inspiration as he ponders 2020 presidential run
- Foxconn founder counts down to decision day and possible bid for the island’s top job
- Urged on by Goddess Matsu, Gou plans to ‘do more things for the people’
