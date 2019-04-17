Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, is surrounded by media after praying at a temple, in New Taipei City on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn’s Terry Gou throws hat in the ring for Taiwan’s 2020 presidential race
- Tycoon says he will take part in the Kuomintang primaries
Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese tycoon Gou thanks Chinese sea goddess for inspiration then announces 2020 presidential run
- Foxconn founder counts down to decision day on challenge for the island’s top job
- Urged on by Goddess Matsu, Gou plans to ‘do more things for the people’
