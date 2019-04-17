Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, is surrounded by media after praying at a temple, in New Taipei City on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Foxconn’s Terry Gou throws hat in the ring for Taiwan’s 2020 presidential race

  • Tycoon says he will take part in the Kuomintang primaries
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:47pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:42pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, is surrounded by media after praying at a temple, in New Taipei City on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Taiwanese tycoon Gou thanks Chinese sea goddess for inspiration then announces 2020 presidential run

  • Foxconn founder counts down to decision day on challenge for the island’s top job
  • Urged on by Goddess Matsu, Gou plans to ‘do more things for the people’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 2:01pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:21pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, prays at a temple in New Taipei City. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.