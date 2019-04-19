Fans greet Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu on his return to Taiwan on Thursday after his trip to the United States. Photo: CNA
Will Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang draft its star mayor into the race for president against Terry Gou?
- KMT chairman says the fair thing to do would be to draft Han Kuo-yu into the party’s primaries in a field that this week expanded to include billionaire Terry Gou
Terry Gou is Taiwan’s richest man with a net worth of US$7.6 billion. Photo: EPA
Taiwan presidential run by Terry Gou creates ‘uncertain’ future for Foxconn, analysts say
- Taiwan’s richest man will take part in the opposition Kuomintang’s primaries for the 2020 race to challenge current president Tsai Ing-wen
- Foxconn is the world’s largest iPhone assembler, with 45 factories scattered throughout mainland China
