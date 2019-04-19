Channels

Fans greet Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu on his return to Taiwan on Thursday after his trip to the United States. Photo: CNA
Politics

Will Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang draft its star mayor into the race for president against Terry Gou?

  • KMT chairman says the fair thing to do would be to draft Han Kuo-yu into the party’s primaries in a field that this week expanded to include billionaire Terry Gou
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 7:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Fans greet Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu on his return to Taiwan on Thursday after his trip to the United States. Photo: CNA
Terry Gou is Taiwan’s richest man with a net worth of US$7.6 billion. Photo: EPA
Economy

Taiwan presidential run by Terry Gou creates ‘uncertain’ future for Foxconn, analysts say

  • Taiwan’s richest man will take part in the opposition Kuomintang’s primaries for the 2020 race to challenge current president Tsai Ing-wen
  • Foxconn is the world’s largest iPhone assembler, with 45 factories scattered throughout mainland China
Topic |   Taiwan
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 6:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 19 Apr, 2019

Terry Gou is Taiwan’s richest man with a net worth of US$7.6 billion. Photo: EPA
