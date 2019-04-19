Channels

Peter Dahlin was detained in China for about two weeks before he was deported. Photo: AFP
China takes aim at Swedish activist as it ramps up ‘foreign infiltration’ propaganda

  • Three years after Peter Dahlin was deported, state newspaper says he used his NGO to ‘exaggerate and fabricate’ negative news about the country
  • Human rights worker dismisses allegation that the work of China Action posed a threat to national security
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 10:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Supporters of Tibet protest outside the EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU calls out Beijing on human rights but activists want harder line against China’s Xinjiang and Tibet policy

  • Campaigners demand that China ‘close the camps’ holding Uygurs
  • Human rights groups want EU to put direct questions to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 2:30pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:43pm, 11 Apr, 2019

