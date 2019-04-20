Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan has banned government agencies from buying or using telecoms products and services that might pose a risk to security. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Taiwan bans use of telecoms products from ‘dangerous countries’ by government agencies

  • Restriction on equipment or services that pose a national threat ‘no doubt includes China’, cabinet spokeswoman says
  • Blacklist of producers, developers, manufacturers and suppliers will be drawn up soon
Topic |   Taiwan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 3:09pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:08pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan has banned government agencies from buying or using telecoms products and services that might pose a risk to security. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A surveillance camera in front of Huawei’s factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

My way or the Huawei: how US ultimatum over China’s 5G giant fell flat in Southeast Asia

  • 5G technology is coming to Southeast Asia, and the odds are Huawei’s technology will be driving it.
  • That’s a slap in the face to a US that has been trying to poison the well against its Chinese competitor. So why is no-one listening to Uncle Sam?
Topic |   5G
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 6:00am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A surveillance camera in front of Huawei’s factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.