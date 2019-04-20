Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Xi Jinping said young Chinese should be guided “to voluntarily insist on the party’s leadership, to listen to the party and follow the party”. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Xi Jinping calls for more ‘political guidance’ in bid to win over young Chinese

  • At conference on May Fourth Movement, he says the milestone event should be studied more and youth should contribute to China’s ‘rejuvenation’
  • Political analyst says Communist Party’s hope ‘lies in the young’
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 9:16pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:16pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping said young Chinese should be guided “to voluntarily insist on the party’s leadership, to listen to the party and follow the party”. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The app acts as a news aggregation platform for articles, video clips and documentaries about the president’s political philosophy. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Mao Zedong’s ‘little red book’ gets modern twist with mobile app for studying ‘Xi Jinping Thought’

  • Launched in January, Xuexi Qiangguo tests Communist Party cadres on their knowledge of their leader, country and history
  • But many have already found ways to cheat the system and bag the bonuses
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 1:15pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The app acts as a news aggregation platform for articles, video clips and documentaries about the president’s political philosophy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.