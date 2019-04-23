Mayor Han Kuo-yu is expressing an interest in the KMT candidacy for Taiwan’s presidential election race in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu says run at Taiwan presidency on KMT ticket would have to be on his own terms
- Han shone unexpectedly in last year’s local elections and won port city by a landslide
- Mayor is leading the polls of presidential prospects
Topic | Taiwan
Mayor Han Kuo-yu is expressing an interest in the KMT candidacy for Taiwan’s presidential election race in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Communist Party adviser Xie Maosong says Foxconn boss Terry Gou has little chance of success in the race to become the next president of Taiwan. Photo: Nora Tam
‘He’s not Taiwan’s Trump’: Beijing adviser writes off Foxconn boss Terry Gou as future president
- Tycoon is running ‘essentially as a spoiler’, says Central Party School adjunct professor Xie Maosong
- Election campaign ‘destined to end in disaster’, he says
Topic | Taiwan
Communist Party adviser Xie Maosong says Foxconn boss Terry Gou has little chance of success in the race to become the next president of Taiwan. Photo: Nora Tam