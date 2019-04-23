The environment ministry’s focus on anti-pollution efforts in Shandong found the conduct of 163 officials was not satisfactory. Photo: Reuters
China reprimands officials in Shandong for failing to meet aluminium industry pollution cuts
- Ministry says inspectors were duped and illegal behaviour was covered up
- Provincial government says 163 officials have been held to account
Topic | China pollution
