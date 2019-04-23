Channels

The environment ministry’s focus on anti-pollution efforts in Shandong found the conduct of 163 officials was not satisfactory. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China reprimands officials in Shandong for failing to meet aluminium industry pollution cuts

  • Ministry says inspectors were duped and illegal behaviour was covered up
  • Provincial government says 163 officials have been held to account
Topic |   China pollution
Published: 12:40pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 23 Apr, 2019

The environment ministry's focus on anti-pollution efforts in Shandong found the conduct of 163 officials was not satisfactory. Photo: Reuters
Indian commuters in heavy smog. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Asia’s smog exodus: companies forced to offer ‘pollution premiums’ to recruit top talent

  • Executives with families are often unwilling to put their children’s health at risk however attractive the job offer
Topic |   Environment
Published: 6:44pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:37pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Indian commuters in heavy smog. Photo: AFP
