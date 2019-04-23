Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Xiaoguang stands trial at the Chongqing Intermediate People’s Court in December. Photo: Handout
Politics

Chinese ex-official who collected rare orchids and Mao-tai jailed for 20 years for corruption

  • Wang Xiaoguang, former vice-governor of Guizhou, was also hit with a record fine of US$26 million for taking bribes, embezzlement and insider trading
  • Anti-corruption watchdog said he amassed so many bottles of the Chinese spirit baijiu through his official duties that he began selling them
Topic |   Corruption in China
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 10:30pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Xiaoguang stands trial at the Chongqing Intermediate People’s Court in December. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied. Illustration: Henry Wong
Society

China’s civil servants find there is a price to pay for corruption-busting salary boost

  • Efforts to reduce bribery through higher pay have seen some salaries triple
  • Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.