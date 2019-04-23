Wang Xiaoguang stands trial at the Chongqing Intermediate People’s Court in December. Photo: Handout
Chinese ex-official who collected rare orchids and Mao-tai jailed for 20 years for corruption
- Wang Xiaoguang, former vice-governor of Guizhou, was also hit with a record fine of US$26 million for taking bribes, embezzlement and insider trading
- Anti-corruption watchdog said he amassed so many bottles of the Chinese spirit baijiu through his official duties that he began selling them
Topic | Corruption in China
Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s civil servants find there is a price to pay for corruption-busting salary boost
- Efforts to reduce bribery through higher pay have seen some salaries triple
- Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied
Topic | China Society
