A source said that Peng Yuxing had been “taken away” last week and was facing an internal party investigation. Photo: Handout
Vice-governor of China’s Sichuan province Peng Yuxing ‘taken away in corruption investigation’
- Sources say Peng Yuxing was detained last week and is believed to be facing an internal party investigation over corruption allegations
- Official did not appear at an anti-corruption meeting presided over by the provincial governor, source says
Topic | Corruption in China
A source said that Peng Yuxing had been “taken away” last week and was facing an internal party investigation. Photo: Handout