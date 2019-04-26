China's vice-premier Liu He (centre) is to travel to Washington for more negotiations on May 8. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) are to head for Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
Days ahead of next round of talks, US slams China for ‘failure’ on intellectual property reform
- Report from US trade representative’s office says China continues to engage in ‘unfair and harmful conduct’ that damages US intellectual property rights
- China is to remain on Washington’s ‘priority watch list’ for IP protection infringement, according to report
Topic | US-China trade war
Vice-Premier Liu He is China's lead negotiator in the trade talks with the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war with US could lead to economic ‘cold war’ for China, Beijing researchers say
- ‘China’s Economic Security Outlook’ sees tit-for-tat tariff war with the US and the broad hostility as a major risk endangering China’s ‘economic security’
- Beijing and Washington have conducted nine rounds of trade negotiations ahead of an eventual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
