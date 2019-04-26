Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn tycoon’s bid for Taiwan presidency hits feminist storm
- Terry Gou reveals his wife has left him over his move into politics
- Dismisses her opposition with sexist remark
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters
Communist Party adviser Xie Maosong says Foxconn boss Terry Gou has little chance of success in the race to become the next president of Taiwan. Photo: Nora Tam
‘He’s not Taiwan’s Trump’: Beijing adviser writes off Foxconn boss Terry Gou as future president
- Tycoon is running ‘essentially as a spoiler’, says Central Party School adjunct professor Xie Maosong
- Election campaign ‘destined to end in disaster’, he says
Topic | Taiwan
Communist Party adviser Xie Maosong says Foxconn boss Terry Gou has little chance of success in the race to become the next president of Taiwan. Photo: Nora Tam