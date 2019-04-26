Channels

Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Foxconn tycoon’s bid for Taiwan presidency hits feminist storm

  • Terry Gou reveals his wife has left him over his move into politics
  • Dismisses her opposition with sexist remark
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:13pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:13pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Communist Party adviser Xie Maosong says Foxconn boss Terry Gou has little chance of success in the race to become the next president of Taiwan. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

‘He’s not Taiwan’s Trump’: Beijing adviser writes off Foxconn boss Terry Gou as future president

  • Tycoon is running ‘essentially as a spoiler’, says Central Party School adjunct professor Xie Maosong
  • Election campaign ‘destined to end in disaster’, he says
Topic |   Taiwan
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 1:30pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:32pm, 20 Apr, 2019

