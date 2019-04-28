Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a big fan of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones. Photo: AP
Politics

Xi Jinping shows his love of Game of Thrones but warns reality must not mirror fantasy

  • Chinese president tells foreign leaders ‘we must all make sure the world we live in does not descend into the chaotic warring seven kingdoms’
  • Sources say Xi and Premier Li Keqiang squeeze specially condensed versions of the HBO smash hit into their busy schedules
Topic |   Xi Jinping
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 1:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:41pm, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a big fan of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Chinese premier alluded to the hit drama, starring Emilia Clarke, on a visit to Croatia: Photo: Helen Sloane/ HBO
Diplomacy

Don’t expect a real-life Game of Thrones at Dubrovnik summit, says Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

  • Chinese premier promises ‘win-win cooperation’ rather than feuding ahead of summit in historic port where parts of hit drama were filmed
  • Li seeks to capitalise on fantasy show’s popularity as part of charm offensive to expand Chinese influence in Central and Eastern Europe
Topic |   China-EU relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:06pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese premier alluded to the hit drama, starring Emilia Clarke, on a visit to Croatia: Photo: Helen Sloane/ HBO
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.