Chinese President Xi Jinping is a big fan of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping shows his love of Game of Thrones but warns reality must not mirror fantasy
- Chinese president tells foreign leaders ‘we must all make sure the world we live in does not descend into the chaotic warring seven kingdoms’
- Sources say Xi and Premier Li Keqiang squeeze specially condensed versions of the HBO smash hit into their busy schedules
The Chinese premier alluded to the hit drama, starring Emilia Clarke, on a visit to Croatia: Photo: Helen Sloane/ HBO
Don’t expect a real-life Game of Thrones at Dubrovnik summit, says Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
- Chinese premier promises ‘win-win cooperation’ rather than feuding ahead of summit in historic port where parts of hit drama were filmed
- Li seeks to capitalise on fantasy show’s popularity as part of charm offensive to expand Chinese influence in Central and Eastern Europe
