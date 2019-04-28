Suspended Tsinghua University law professor Xu Zhangrun is healthy and in high spirits, friends say. Photo: Sohu
‘We must carry on’: Chinese government critic and liberal icon Xu Zhangrun vows to keep saying ‘what needs to be said’
- Friends say formerly low-profile law professor is healthy, calm and positive despite an investigation prompted by his criticism of official policy
- Affairs of the state concern everyone, and intellectuals in particular must be able to speak their minds, academic quoted as saying
Topic | Censorship in China
