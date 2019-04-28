Xiao Yang served as president of China’s Supreme People’s Court from 1998-2008. Photo: CNS
Of life and death: Xiao Yang, former head of China’s Supreme People’s Court, dies at 80
- Reformer said to have saved hundreds of lives by reintroducing reviews of cases involving capital punishment and bringing an end to secret trials
- First formally trained judge to hold the top job, Xiao strove to improve the professional education of the nation’s adjudicators
